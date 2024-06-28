GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.07). Approximately 4,282,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,367,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.87. The stock has a market cap of £15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

