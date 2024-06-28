Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:GNE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,374. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $391.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Institutional Trading of Genie Energy
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genie Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.