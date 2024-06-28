George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.97

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.97 and last traded at $143.97, with a volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.10.

George Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

