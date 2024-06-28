Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.68.

NYSE:GPN opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

