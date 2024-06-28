Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance
Shares of AGNG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.
About Global X Aging Population ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Aging Population ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.