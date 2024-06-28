Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of AGNG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

