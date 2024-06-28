Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,989. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $657.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Conscious Companies ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.