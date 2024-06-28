Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,989. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $657.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

