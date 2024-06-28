Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of EBIZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 2,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,037. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.
