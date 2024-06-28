Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:MILN)

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

