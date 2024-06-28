Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RNRG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

