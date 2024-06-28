Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Solar ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $18.95.
About Global X Solar ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Solar ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.