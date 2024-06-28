Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 302.7% in June

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 302.7% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 9,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

