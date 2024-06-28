Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WNDY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

