Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WNDY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.
About Global X Wind Energy ETF
