GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Down 3.6%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.76 and last traded at $86.76. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

