Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

