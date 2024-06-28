Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GSUN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 10,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Sun Health Technology Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.