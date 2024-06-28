Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSUN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 10,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

