Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 74.4% in June

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldsource Mines Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of GXSFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,782. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
About Goldsource Mines
