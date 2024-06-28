Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 2,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 134,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 159.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

