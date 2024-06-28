Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE GHM opened at $27.99 on Monday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $304.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 88.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

