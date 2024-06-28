Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.29 on Friday. Greystone Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

