Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 1,592,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -10.34%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

