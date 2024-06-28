GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 197,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,457. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.