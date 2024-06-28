Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.65

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and traded as low as $12.86. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 18,835 shares trading hands.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

