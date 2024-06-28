Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117,549 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

