Harbor Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 71,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

