Harbor Group Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock remained flat at $52.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,517 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

