Harbor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.62. 804,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

