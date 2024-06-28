HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 398,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.