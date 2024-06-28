HashAI Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. HashAI has a total market cap of $76.33 million and approximately $101,966.55 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashAI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00092105 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $135,037.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.