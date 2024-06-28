Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.86

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.86 and last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 71283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

