HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HCA traded down $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.52. 1,153,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day moving average is $316.70. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.