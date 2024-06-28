Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,436. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.