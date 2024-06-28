Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CFO Sells $57,343.89 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 107,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 424,615 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,576,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

