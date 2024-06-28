Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $34.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00046394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,685 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,685.20814 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07846503 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $36,815,210.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

