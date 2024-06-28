Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.25 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 187.25 ($2.38). 140,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 186,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.75 ($2.39).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.56 million, a P/E ratio of 534.99 and a beta of 0.87.
Henderson European Focus Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Focus Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.