Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 16,640 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,813,000.

QUAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.74. 1,607,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average of $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

