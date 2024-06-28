Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 393,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.