Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDOG stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

