Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 117.4% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

SBUX traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,421. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.