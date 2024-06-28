Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,170,000 after buying an additional 3,611,613 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,547,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 567,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,246. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.