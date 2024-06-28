Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 594,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,719. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.