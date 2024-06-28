Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

