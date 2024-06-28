Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,400 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 189,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 587,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

