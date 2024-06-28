Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

DELL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.43. 8,716,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,455. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

