Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,400 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Green Brick Partners worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

GRBK stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $57.34. 182,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,117. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

