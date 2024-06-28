Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $193.43. 3,873,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,382. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

