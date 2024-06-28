Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,178. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

