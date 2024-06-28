Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.24. 894,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,559. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.