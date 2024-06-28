Hermez Network Price Hits $4.14 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.11 million and $9,357.19 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00006862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,242.06 or 0.99984072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078933 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17007175 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,047.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

