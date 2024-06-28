HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $182,446.94

HI (HI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $182,446.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,645.32 or 0.99938677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012619 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00079885 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004825 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,865.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

