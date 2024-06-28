Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.58

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.58 and last traded at $218.20, with a volume of 3911181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.